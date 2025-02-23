Bookies paying out on Liverpool title victory

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bookies are already paying out on a Liverpool title after Arsenal's home defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

The Reds will go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they win at Manchester City this afternoon.

And bookies Paddy Power last night paid out on a Liverpool title victory after the Gunners defeat.

Asked if the title race is over, Arsenal boss Arteta admitted: “It’s not in our hands.

“I’m really annoyed with the things that ARE in our hands and we didn’t do as well as we could.

“We have to look in the mirror of what we can do better: the will, the desire and the way we want it.”

