Arsenal boss Arteta welcomes successful Lewis-Skelly appeal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has welcomed their successful appeal against the red card for Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The teen had been sent off in victory at Wolves, but his three-match ban has been overturned on appeal.

Arteta said: "We're very happy that decision has been made.

"The club has put all the evidence and everything it could put together to defend our position, and it was pretty fast. It's good to know today basically, that's helpful.

"Now we have more options because he's going to be available and that's something very positive for the team."

