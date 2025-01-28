Arsenal aim to overturn Lewis-Skelly's red card by using Man Utd's Fernandes as an example

Arsenal plans to use Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' overturned red card for an appeal.

The Gunners are set to appeal Myles Lewis-Skelly's recent sending-off against Wolves.

Lewis-Skelly received a straight red card from referee Michael Oliver for a foul on Matt Doherty.

VAR upheld the decision, deeming it serious foul play, but the call has faced significant criticism.

Arsenal must submit their appeal by Tuesday, including all evidence, per The Mail.

The club believes the Fernandes incident sets a precedent that will support their case.