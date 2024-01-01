Tribal Football
Arsenal considered move for Brentford attacker Mbeumo
Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo was on the radar of Premier League giants Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners had been linked to another Bees player for the past months - Ivan Toney.

However, when the transfer window neared its close, it was Mbeumo not Toney getting their attention.

Per The Mail, the Gunners considered putting in a bid, but eventually changed their mind.

Instead of going for Mbeumo, who would have cost a hefty fee, they chose to loan Raheem Sterling from Chelsea.

Sterling will provide them with attacking depth, as he can play through the middle and on either flank.

