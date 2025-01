Norwich City ace Borja Sainz is on Athletic Bilbao's radar.

A move in January is unlikely, but Athletic have plans to go for Sainz this summer, says AS.

Advertisement Advertisement

Athletic see the winger as a replacement for Nico Williams.

Should Williams be tempted away, with the likes of Barcelona and PSG keen, Athletic will go for Sainz as a direct replacement.

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are also watching Sainz this season.