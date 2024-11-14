Monaco chief Scuro emerges as Arsenal target

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal's search for a new sporting director is taking them to the French Ligue 1.

The Gunners are serious about bringing in a top quality replacement for the departed Edu Gaspar.

While there are other candidates for the post, Monaco’s Thiago Scuro is emerging as a key option.

Per Gianluca Di Marzio, Scuro is one who Arsenal admire greatly for his work at the French club.

Another option would be Roberto Olabe from Real Sociedad, while the Gunners academy manager Per Mertesacker is another option.

There is one more name that has been linked to the post - former Arsenal player and current Sparta Prague sporting director Tomas Rosicky.

