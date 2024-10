Arsenal management are confident Kai Havertz's knee injury isn't serious.

Havertz pulled out of the Germany squad this week with the complaint picked up in victory over Southampton.

The attacker scored in the 3-1 win, though finished the game with a knee strain.

The Daily Mail says Gunners management are confident the injury is only minor and he should be quickly back after the international break.

Arsenal resume their campaign next week against Bournemouth.