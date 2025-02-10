Arsenal chiefs confident of big summer market
Arsenal believe their choice to avoid making any signings during the January transfer window will yield benefits in the summer.
The club is expected to have a substantial budget available at the end of the season to strengthen the squad.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly targeting a marquee striker, with Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko among his top priorities.
While securing Isak from Newcastle may demand a record-breaking British transfer fee, RB Leipzig’s Sesko is considered a more attainable option.
Changes are also anticipated in midfield, with both Jorginho and Thomas Partey potentially departing as free agents when their contracts expire.
Arsenal have already taken steps toward a £51 million move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, per The Express.