Shearer praises three Man Utd players after FA Cup triumph

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has heaped praise on three Manchester United players.

The Red Devils battled hard to earn a spot in the FA Cup fourth round, beating Arsenal on penalties.

Advertisement Advertisement

United took the lead in the game at the Emirates Stadium, before Diogo Dalot was sent off, Arsenal equalized, and then Arsenal missed a spot-kick in the second half.

“He holds his nerve, he doesn't blink first,” Shearer said on BBC about United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

“It was a three-way tie between him and (Matthijs) De Ligt and (Harry) Maguire who I thought were also superb but just because of his penalty save, I thought I would give it to him (the man of the match award).

“When you get given an opportunity, you have to take it and he took it today.”