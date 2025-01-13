Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal captain Odegaard: We must not disregard Man Utd quality
Barcelona president Laporta: Supercopa surrounded by avoidable controversy
Arsenal boss Arteta delivers fresh update on Saka recovery
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished product

Shearer praises three Man Utd players after FA Cup triumph

Ansser Sadiq
Shearer praises three Man Utd players after FA Cup triumph
Shearer praises three Man Utd players after FA Cup triumphTribalfootball
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has heaped praise on three Manchester United players.

The Red Devils battled hard to earn a spot in the FA Cup fourth round, beating Arsenal on penalties.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United took the lead in the game at the Emirates Stadium, before Diogo Dalot was sent off, Arsenal equalized, and then Arsenal missed a spot-kick in the second half.

“He holds his nerve, he doesn't blink first,” Shearer said on BBC about United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir

“It was a three-way tie between him and (Matthijs) De Ligt and (Harry) Maguire who I thought were also superb but just because of his penalty save, I thought I would give it to him (the man of the match award).

“When you get given an opportunity, you have to take it and he took it today.”

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsBayindir AltayMaguire HarryManchester UnitedArsenal
Related Articles
Man Utd captain Fernandes: Bayindir proved himself top class
Man Utd boss Amorim: I always felt it would be our day
Arsenal boss Arteta: We deserved to beat Man Utd by a mile