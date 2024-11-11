Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with Arsenal draw: We showed we can compete

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was delighted with the character of his players after their 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead on the hour mark, but Pedro Neto found an equaliser ten minutes later.

Maresca later said, "We can compete, I've said that many times. We can compete, no matter what the competition, despite the fact there are clubs, like Arsenal, that have had the same manager for five years. We are behind, but this doesn't mean we aren't going to compete. We are Chelsea and we are going to compete in every game.

"We created problems initially (through Cole Palmer's position) and they adjusted and we have to find another find. We did exactly the same to them.

"All of our players are ready when we decide to give them the opportunity. Enzo (Fernandez) was ready to play from the start but we decided not to for a tactical reason but then he was excellent. Pedro (Neto) has been excellent since he joined us.

"It is so so strange for all the guys that are outside. We need balance. Sometimes Malo (Gusto) will play, sometimes Reece (James) will play, but the important thing is that when they play they perform well and this is the main thing.

"It is nice to have an international break and recover the energy. We are happy with where we are, especially because we've played in the way we want to play and that is the most important thing. We are not thinking about where we in May - it's pointless."