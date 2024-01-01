Arsenal captain Odegaard: Havertz keeps delivering for us

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard praised Kai Havertz after victory over Wolves yesterday.

Havertz struck in the 2-0 win at Emirates stadium.

Odegaard later told football.london: “I think in this league every game is tough.

“That was what we expected, another tough game. The most important thing was to get the three points, get a good start and we did - so we have to be happy.”

On Havertz, he also said: “He has delivered for a long, long time now. “

He is so important for us, he has shown that now for a long time, as I said.

“Today, again, he got a goal and assist. Another brilliant game for him.”