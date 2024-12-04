Arsenal boss Arteta: We deserved win against Man Utd

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left delighted with their 2-0 win against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber scored in the second-half for the Gunners.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta later said: "Very happy, it was a special night in this incredible stadium.

"I think we deserved to win the game. We changed the team due to a few injuries, but what an energy in the stadium.

"We got into the second half and we changed a few things - the team was superb.

"The team needs every possible result to win the game - let's continue that."

On Liverpool dropping points at Newcastle, he added: "I didn't know as I was so happy celebrating in the dressing room.

"We got that news, but it is difficult to win this league. It is still very early."