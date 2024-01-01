Arsenal boss Arteta wary facing Brighton today

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is wary facing Brighton today.

Arteta has been impressed by Fabian Hurzeler's beginning with Brighton.

He said: "We try to prepare like every manager and every team does, giving us the exact information and the relevant information that can really help us and give us what we need to win the game.

"We will try to do the same tomorrow for a team that is doing really well and have won all of their games with their new coach. It’s going to be a tough match."

Arsenal can mark nine consecutive wins today and Arteta added: "That would show unbelievable consistency. It’s already difficult to do what we’ve done, but we want to be better and tomorrow we are going to have to really earn it because we are going to face a really good Brighton side."