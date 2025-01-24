Arsenal boss Arteta talks up striker signing hopes; ready for Pereira's new-look Wolves

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has ruled out making a new loan signing before the January market shuts.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Wolves, Arteta was asked at his media conference about the prospect of cutting loose one of his loanees, Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) or Neto (Bournemouth) in order to make room for a new temporary addition.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We're not thinking about that," was his firm reply, before admitting the market may shut without a new striker signed

"That's an option. It depends on the market and many other factors.

"Have I ever said no to a striker?

"We lost two very important players in (Bukayo) Saka and (Gabriel) Jesus, we lack goals and options in the front, it's clear.

"If we can get the right player, that's what we're actively looking at."

Asked about speculation of Arsenal's interest in Wolves striker Matheus Cunha, Arteta stated: "I prefer not to talk about individuals, they have a lot."

On shifting players out to fund a new addition, he said: "It's all about balance and depending on which player it is. It's not just what you bring and what you seel, it's what resources you have after that.

"We cannot feel sorry for ourselves. Certain things, moments we have to elevate our standards.

"They've all been there, we have very short numbers for many weeks, they recognise the situation.

"Sometimes I consult the players on signings, especially if they know them. It's away from the computer and the data, they can sense it, they know about them."

On the game and facing new Wolves manager Vitor Pereira, Arteta stated: "He's been in for a few weeks already, we know him and his ideas. he's had a really good impact and it will be a really tough match.

"Structure and the use is different, they have clear principles with and without the ball. Everything is important."

Asked about the title race, Arteta insisted: "Margins are really, really small, you see how things could have goe last weekened. Turning points are minimal. We have to be at it, still a long way to go."

On the injury front, he said: "With Myles (Lewis-Skelly), it's nothing serious. Today, we will have a meeting with the medical staff. William (Saliba) is something similar.

"They will definitely be for next week, tomorrow we will see. Ben White is unavailable."

Arteta concluded by talking up the current form of attacking duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

"They've made another step forward, more impacting the game. Great asset to have, they are really important. Fight that both of them are in gives us a good threat."