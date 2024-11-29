Arsenal boss Arteta: Sterling deserves to play more

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he has some sympathy for Raheem Sterling over his lack of minutes.

Sterling is on-loan from Chelsea and was left on the bench for this week's Champions League win at Sporting CP.

Arteta said, "He had a smile on his face, fortunately for me.

"These things happen in football and unfortunately it happened to him, but he reacted in the best possible way, which is understanding. He has been in the game a long time and he knows it is something I cannot control.

"I would like to see him more and this is down to me. He is trying his best. His application and his commitment around the team has been exceptional and now it is time for me to get him more minutes.

"That's the intention (to get him more minutes) and that's why I put him in against Forest and I wanted to put him in against Sporting and now getting him in that rhythm because he can really impact the team."

