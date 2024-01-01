Havertz convinced repeating Chelsea Euro success with Arsenal

Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz is convinced he can repeat his European success with Chelsea at the Gunners.

Havertz won the Champions League with Chelsea - proving the matchwinner in the final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now with Arsenal, Havertz says: “It was a good moment for me in my career and something that I’m always going to think about.

“It’s a nice feeling but it would be even nicer if I can do it with Arsenal and it would mean a lot more.

“We know now how tough it is to go far in that competition from last year. Especially last year, away in Germany it wasn’t our best game but I think we grew up and we are one year older now, so I hope we’re going to have a great competition. It’s a long way but I think we’re all ready for it.

“If players ask me about it I tell them, but I think it’s just something new now. We have lots of players already that have played in the competition and now it’s a new competition with more games. I help where I can but it was three or four years ago that I won it, so a long time ago, so I think I have to prove myself again in the dressing room.”

On his progress with Arsenal, Havertz continued: “The journey is good for sure.

“It’s my second year and I’m very happy to be here.

“My development has been quite good. It took some time for me personally to fit in fast but it took me two or three months to get used to everything, to get used to the system, the teammates, the coach and it’s always a big step when you move to a different club, but I feel very good and ready to play.

“For me it was always like that. It was the same when I moved the first time to England. I think it’s quite normal, I think it just depends on your personality and how you are. Sometimes a player does it quite fast, for me it took a while, so I think it’s different from person to person.”