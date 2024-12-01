Arsenal boss Arteta: Saliba has been incredible

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted with the progress of William Saliba.

Saliba reached 100 appearances for the club this week.

After victories over Sporting CP and West Ham, Arteta said of his France defender: "At his age, the consistency and quality of his performances are incredible.

"It's not easy, it's a difficult position in this league, but he has a magnificent partnership and credit also to Gabriel for that."

He added, "Winning raises energy and confidence. They were two important victories and now it's about being consistent."

