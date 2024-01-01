Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach agreement to sign wonderkid from Guidars FC
Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9
Barcelona rethink Fati plans
Dante tells Man Utd's Antony to "persevere" after tough start to Premier League career

Arsenal boss Arteta rules out striker signing

Arsenal boss Arteta rules out striker signing
Arsenal boss Arteta rules out striker signing
Arsenal boss Arteta rules out striker signingProfimedia
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he's not desperate for a new striker signing.

The Gunners have long been linked with a centre-forward signing this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Arteta insists there's been no focused discussion inside the club about a new No9 addition.

He insisted: "A new number nine? It's not a question we ask ourselves, because we have some great strikers here in the squad.

"We fully trust our players. We want to get better... But we will try with players who are already here with us."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta admits disappointment selling Smith Rowe
Arsenal on brink of securing Arteta to new contract
Arsenal, PSG target Gyokeres not ruling out late Sporting CP exit