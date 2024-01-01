Arsenal boss Arteta rules out striker signing

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he's not desperate for a new striker signing.

The Gunners have long been linked with a centre-forward signing this summer.

But Arteta insists there's been no focused discussion inside the club about a new No9 addition.

He insisted: "A new number nine? It's not a question we ask ourselves, because we have some great strikers here in the squad.

"We fully trust our players. We want to get better... But we will try with players who are already here with us."