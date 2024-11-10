Arsenal boss Arteta reveals crunch squad meeting ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has no doubts about his players' attitude facing Chelsea today.

The Gunners meet Chelsea struggling with a major form slump.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta said, “When you don't win it affects the mood and energy but the positive thing is that it is impossible that anyone in this room or outside wants to win more than I do, and these guys in the dressing room want to do.

“Today I had a meeting with them and sensed it straight away. What I sense as well is a big belief about how good we are as a team.

"But you need to take that into a winning football match because, in the end, that is the only thing that anybody is going to judge, not how superior you were to the opponent, that you outrun the opponent, you out-performed the opponent in every single way. It is about how they scored a goal and you didn’t. We have a problem, and that problem has to be resolved by scoring more goals than the opponent.

“That’s the joy of this team. You go in there this morning thinking: ‘how are they going to feel after that and what will we talk about?’ and they are there paying attention. They are hungry, they want to do more, whatever we can do and it’s unbelievable. The desire we have, the togetherness, it’s just a joy to work with them.”