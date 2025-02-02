Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he'll give Max Dowman a senior debut when he believes he is ready.

Arteta insists he'd never hand the 15 year-old a first team appearance just to break a record.

He told Marca: "Max is very talented. What if it will debut soon? It is not a question of that. Things happen naturally. It happened like this with (Ethan) Nwaneri: I didn't think that if he debuted he was the youngest in the history of the Premier (15 years and 181 days). I would never do that. Because I know the implication of exposing such a young kid like that."

On Ethan Nwaneri, Arteta also said: "The boy has enormous potential, but in the right context. And this Arsenal has a mix of young people and veterans that can help him. They can teach him a lot about how to complement them, while Ethan is also an Academy boy. They are synergies. I do not value any player for their individual quality.

"You tell me who that boy plays next to ... and I will tell you the potential he has."