Arteta delighted with Arsenal kids Nwaneri, Porter after Cup victory over Bolton

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with his youngsters after their 5-1 Carabao Cup win against Bolton Wanderers.

Ethan Nwaneri, 17, scored twice, while goalkeeper Jack Porter made his debut at 16.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta said: "Yes, a really positive night in every sense, the result, the performance. We gave minutes as well to our senior players and they really showed a lot of quality tonight. And on top of that, as you said, we gave the opportunity to quite a lot of academy players, they responded really well and it's just so fulfilling to see their faces, their reaction, how much it means to them. So, great night."

On Porter, he continued: "Well, we told him yesterday and he was over the moon straight away. I think he spoke to his family and they weren't prepared for that. It's a big step, it's a big occasion for them and I think they were nervous about it. But I think he reacted really well, he was really composed yesterday in training and today as well. His teammates really helped him as well on that. What an experience and what a way to break a record."

And on Nwaneri's progress, he also stated: "On the second one I was really happy for him because he scored. I'm very happy because I know the reaction of his teammates if he wouldn't. So, I think overall, again, I think he was really good. I think it was a really strong performance for him. I think it really feels part of us. You can tell that he's playing with that confidence, that belief and the understanding of what he needs to do on the pitch. So, very impressed."