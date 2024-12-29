Arsenal attacker Saka: Recovery has begun

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka says his recovery is now underway.

Saka has just undergone hamstring surgery.

The England international is facing a recovery period of until March.

Taking to social media, Saka posted: “The majority see obstacles, but few see the opportunities. Recovery has begun and I’m coming back stronger. Thank you all for your messages #GodsPlan.”

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta stated on Friday after Saka's surgery: “Everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks.

“I said many weeks so I think it will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer.

“It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, the mobility of that. Let’s see, it’s very difficult to say.”