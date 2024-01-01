Arsenal boss Arteta on market: I know Edu's working hard

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he's eager to see new signings arrive.

While they've added Tommy Setford from Ajax to the academy, the Gunners are yet to sign anyone for the senior squad.

Asked about getting their business done earlier, Arteta said, "Yeah from day one, I’d have everyone. That would be my choice!

"I don’t know. There’s still a lot to go in the window. Edu, the board and everyone at the club are working hard."

Arteta also stated: "... we know there are certain positions that we want to improve and give the squad better resources, especially in terms of numbers where we are very short.

"We will try our best but the main thing is to focus on falling in love with the players we have and make them better."