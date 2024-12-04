Arsenal boss Arteta: Jorginho like on-field coach

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is full of praise for veteran midfielder Jorginho.

The former Chelsea star has shown why he is such a valuable member of the squad.

While he is not first choice when every player is fit, whenever he does come back into the team, he steps in like he never left.

Arteta said of that ability: “That's his quality, I think. I always mention that his biggest quality is the capacity that he has to make others better.

“Last season it was the same - at the start there are less games, you don’t play that many midweeks - and he had less time to play.

“I always told him, 'be ready, because the time is going to come that we need you', and there's not going to be any (notice. In one week you're going play, it's going to be, 'you have to play now', or 'you have to play tomorrow'. And the way he prepares is top, so when he needs to play he's always ready.”

On whether Jorginho is like an extra coach for the team, he added: “That was my feeling when he was already at Napoli, the first time I scouted him - to say, 'there is a coach here, for sure.'

“He's got that will, he's been doing the courses now for a period of time with other players as well, and I'm sure he will prepare and he will be very good.”