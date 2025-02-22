Arsenal boss Arteta insists he's counting on Sterling

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he's happy with Raheem Sterling.

On-loan from Chelsea, despite Arsenal's lack of attacking options, Sterling has stuggled for minutes this season.

Ahead of their clash with West Ham, Arteta said: "Raheem is so experienced, and like many other players, we know that what you did yesterday is not whether it was really good or not.

"That could be relevant to the next game, to the next action. He's fully focused, he's trained really well this week, and ready to go again."

Asked if Sterling's confidence has been hit, Arteta also said: "Hopefully not, because we try to give him as much as possible, but that's a question for him. But we are all behind him, we are the best for him and it's going to be really important and we need his best. And we need the players only with that mindset, is to be here to impact the team.

"Yeah, I don't see anything there, and he's a player that is so experienced and he knows about the next action, the next action and the next action. Apart from that, there is nothing else to live and he's doing everything that he possibly can to make it work."