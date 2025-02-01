Arsenal boss Arteta: I've achieved less than 20% of what I planned for here

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is happy with the stability he's brought to the club.

Arteta now boasts the best winning percentage of any manager in the history of Arsenal.

Now with a contract to 2027, Arteta was asked about staying for longer. He told Marca: "I don't know, honestly. It's true that I haven't done even 20% of what I had planned for this club.

"I came here with the hope of transforming the team. I experienced it from another bench when I faced Arsenal. That day I noticed a drop in terms of the stadium, energy, identity... I felt that everything had to be transformed and the club put back on the front page. And that takes a lot. It's not about winning one day or changing a playing system. It's a more integral whole. And I'm proud to have achieved it together with my team.

"On a sporting level, in numbers, we've been very close in the last two campaigns (two league runners-up finishes), and we could already have a couple of major titles under our belts. The anger, and the ambition, is that, in these times, what we've done isn't enough. We have to demand more from ourselves, therefore."

On his winning record, Arteta continued: "Consistency. And that is, over time, the most difficult thing. But what it also tells me is that we have to raise the level, because, being the highest percentage in our history, now it is not enough for what was worth it before. In other times, with those numbers, titles were won. Now, not."