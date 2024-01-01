Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta: I didn't expect Gabriel, Saliba to be this good
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits the defensive pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba has surprised him.

Arteta was delighted with the centre-half duo in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Asked if he expected them to perform so well, Arteta said:"No. The reality is no because we have to see their development day by day. We believed that they could become really good.

"That togetherness and chemistry is unique and really good. I’m very proud to have them. The level they’ve showed is incredible."

On Raheem Sterling, he added: "Very good. He’s had a few minutes already and tomorrow he has another opportunity. He’s ready and really hungry to have more minutes and start to impact the team in the way he can. Hopefully tomorrow we can see that."

