Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return
Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return
Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid

Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City

Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man CityAction Plus
Arsenal centre half Gabriel has stoked up the title rivalry between them and Manchester City.

The Brazilian defender spoke after his team’s 2-2 draw against City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Gunners were down to ten men for the second half, but rallied to avoid defeat.

Post-game, Gunners defender Gabriel warned: “We are waiting for them at our ground.”

Asked about an incident when Erling Haaland threw the ball at the back of his head, Gabriel said: "No, I don’t remember it. I don’t remember it.

“It’s normal. But anyway, congratulations to the team for the draw.

"As I said, battle, war, provocation is normal in football and it is part of the game. It’s over now. Now we are waiting for them at our ground."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautArsenalManchester CityGabriel Magalhaes
Related Articles
5 talking points ahead of Arsenal's clash at Man City today
Man City ace Foden voted PFA Player of Year; Team of the Year named
Arsenal boss Arteta: Gabriel, Saliba ready for Man City attack