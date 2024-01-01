Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City

Arsenal centre half Gabriel has stoked up the title rivalry between them and Manchester City.

The Brazilian defender spoke after his team’s 2-2 draw against City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners were down to ten men for the second half, but rallied to avoid defeat.

Post-game, Gunners defender Gabriel warned: “We are waiting for them at our ground.”

Asked about an incident when Erling Haaland threw the ball at the back of his head, Gabriel said: "No, I don’t remember it. I don’t remember it.

“It’s normal. But anyway, congratulations to the team for the draw.

"As I said, battle, war, provocation is normal in football and it is part of the game. It’s over now. Now we are waiting for them at our ground."