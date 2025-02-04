Newcastle boss Howe: Home support key facing Arsenal in Cup

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists they'll face Arsenal with confidence tomorrow night.

Newcastle hold a 2-0 lead for the  Carabao Cup semifinal second-leg at St James' Park.

Howe said this morning: "We've had very little time to dwell on that defeat (to Fulham on Saturday) and I think it was one of those moments where, of course, we analysed it and reflected on it, but then very quickly had to move forward to the game in the week, which is a good thing for us to.

"Put that game away and and it's focus now on the future, bright future hopefully for us. A massive game, massive incentive for us to go into this game with a clear head, and I think that's what we needed.

"So yes, we've learned the lessons and we know we can do better, we're very much now focusing on this one."

He also said: "My message is, we are at the halfway point in the tie. Against any opposition the game is still very much alive. We have to approach the game in a really positive and aggressive way, try and be ourselves, there will be no deviation from that. We are in a good position and need to make the most of every opportunity.

"Us and the crowd have become a really potent team together and that's what we're going to need. We're going to need to absolutely engage all our supporters in our energy and body language and use every power we possess to involve them."

 

