Arsenal boss Arteta frustrated seeing Doku stay on pitch
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Jeremy Doku deserved a red card in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

After Leandro Trossard's red card, the Gunners played the entire second-half with ten men defending a 2-1 lead before John Stones forced home a 98th minute equaliser.

Before Trossard's dismissal, Doku did something similar, kicking the ball away to delay an Arsenal free-kick.

"I've seen it and it's that obvious so I'll leave it to you guys," said Arteta.

When it was pointed out kicking the ball away is a yellow-card offence, Arteta said: "I prefer not to comment. You analyse the situation and how long it takes."

