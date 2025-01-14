Arsenal boss Arteta: Fans crucial in NLD; title race still alive

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hopes of Riccardo Calafiori making the North London derby against Tottenham tomorrow night.

Arteta is also confident of Jorginho and Jurrien Timber being available.

He said this morning: "We have one more training session. There are a few that are close but this afternoon we will have the full information."

On Calafiori, Arteta said: "Yeah his thing is not too much. We need another day or two - 24 hours become really important when you are playing every three days. We will have more understanding this afternoon."

On Jorginho, he continued: "He was cramping in extra time. He is fine. Jurrien (Timber) was exactly the same. We had a few players that were struggling to finish the game."

Asked about how injuries have affected their season, the manager also stated: "Most challenging period that we’ve had as we’ve lost important players in crucial moments. We have to adapt but, after everything, look how the team has performed.

"Yes, we lost on Sunday but we have to embrace it and get the best out of it and be creative.

"It is the best time to play (Tottenham) as we know what the game means to all of us.

"It is the nicest game of the season to watch and play because of the atmosphere and what it means to the people - us and everyone that is involved.

"The atmosphere is something the fans can help with and something we can do by giving them something to feed off.

"Let's do it.

"The narrative from the beginning is that the top five or six teams have the ambition to win it (Premier League title). Regardless of the injuries it remains the same."