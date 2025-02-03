Arsenal boss Arteta: Don't ask me about Haaland taunts

The father of Erling Haaland hit back at taunting Arsenal players after Manchester City's 5-1 humbling on Sunday.

Myles Lewis-Skelly copied Haaland's goal celebration after scoring for the Gunners, while Gabriel Magalhaes laughed in the striker's face after Martin Odegaard's goal.

Arsenal's players were reacting to Haaland's taunting of manager Mikel Arteta at the end their 2-2 draw earlier this season.

“This Team that wins everything. Ehhhhh, not,” posted Alf-Inge Haaland on social media afterwards.

Asked about the two incidents, Arteta said afterwards: There’s nothing I want to discuss about that. That’s down to the players but they know my view on it and we have to focus on us.”

Pressed on what those views are, he added: “We have to focus on us and leave anything that happened, it’s part of the game, on the pitch. I have been in football a long time. Whatever happens, just leave it. There’s nothing there to do.”