Man City boss Guardiola: Players must stick to the plan

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said his team performed well for most of Sunday’s loss to Arsenal but regretted losing control in the final moments.

Despite falling behind early, City created the better chances before halftime, eventually leveling through Erling Haaland’s header.

However, Arsenal quickly regained the lead with a deflected shot from Thomas Partey, and from there, they dominated, with Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz, and Ethan Nwaneri adding to the scoreline.

“I only regret the last 25 minutes, we forgot to do what we should do, what we have done for 65/70 minutes,” Guardiola stated.

“Of course it’s a difficult game starting in this stadium, against that team in the first minutes it’s happened many times this season.

“But after 10/15 minutes I think we took the game and played really, really, really, really good and we are in it after 1-1 and good momentum we pass to make the transition with Omar (Marmoush) and a deflection and the third goal.

“We had a plan but we did not do it because they have pride and they want to solve it, but that is not the way.

“Always you have to be at that level and stick what we talk, but unfortunately it happened and hopefully we can learn a lesson for the future.

“We will reflect and talk with the players and hopefully it won’t happen again.”