Arsenal boss Arteta: Victory over Man City one to remember

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had many reasons to be happy with his team's performance against Manchester City, but he especially praised the impact of the supporters.

He highlighted that the 5-1 victory was their biggest ever against the reigning Premier League champions.

Arteta noted how the atmosphere at the home ground was electric, particularly during the second half.

“It was a great day; the result: massive,” Arteta stated post-game.

“The performance, the manner that we’ve done it; really happy, really proud of the players.

“Really proud, again, of the atmosphere that we created in the stadium – it was mind-blowing. So, a good day to remember.

“To live moments like this with the stadium, that energy, with that cohesion between the team and our supporters, that’s something to build on.”