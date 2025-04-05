Arsenal boss Arteta demands Prem rule change: The only solution

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is calling on the Premier League to increase squad numbers.

The Gunners meet Everton today with potential four senior defenders missing due to injury.

Arteta insists the schedule means Premier League squads need to be increased from it's current 25-player limit.

"Logically, if we demand the players to play more games, in more competitions, more travel, with more intensity, the only solution is to have more players," said Arteta.

"I don't see any other solution. The demands, the intensity, the quality, the pressure, everything is increasing. But I think we have to be very conscious that there are certain limits as well to what the players can do."

On his own injuries during his playing career, Arteta added: "My knee, my hip, my ankles, you know.

"They are the consequences of playing at the highest level in the sport. But you have many other things in your life as well."

