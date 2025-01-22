Arsenal boss Arteta delivers Saliba fitness update

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal centre half William Saliba has been confirmed fit by his manager this week.

The Frenchman missed the 2-2 draw against Aston Vila in the Premier League at the weekend.

However, he is back fit as they prepare to take on Manchester City at the weekend.

Saliba will miss their game in midweek against Dinamo Zagreb, more as a precaution.

"Very positive news," manager Mikel Arteta said about Riccardo Calafiori and Ethan Nwaneri. 

“We missed them for a few weeks and they returned today for training and they'll be available for the game.”

On Saliba, he stated: "Yes, we hope so."

Adding: "I think he is evolving well the last few days, but this game comes a little bit too early for him."

