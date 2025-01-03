Arsenal boss Arteta concedes Jorginho, Partey could be on the move

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta concedes they risk losing Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

With both midfielders off contract in June, they're now free to sign pre-contracts with any foreign club.

Asked if Jorginho and Partey could commit to rival teams, Arteta admitted: "That's a possibility. It's close communication with them, what their idea is, what they want to do, and what are their intentions."

Asked about the January market, the manager continued: "That market it is much more limited than the one in the summer.

"We have to focus on the players that we have.

"They have to have an impact on the team. At the moment the focus is on more that what we have."

