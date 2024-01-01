Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta cautious on Saka setback
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reiterated that he doesn't know how Bukayo Saka is shaping up this weekend.

The winger had to come off in a 1-0 win over arch rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Saka is the latest star that is giving Arteta a headache, after the injury to captain Martin Odegaard.

Arteta said when asked for an update: "I don’t know. I made two changes with the front players and suddenly he’s down. 

“I looked at the bench and the options that we had and we had to adapt. I don’t know exactly what it is but he could not continue.

"We still have to wait and see the news. He certainly wasn't available to play today," added Arteta.

