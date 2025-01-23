Tribal Football
Most Read
Salah drops fresh future hint after reaching Liverpool landmark
Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
Ex-Man Utd director applies for Liverpool job

Arsenal boss Arteta admits Lewis-Skelly injury concern

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal boss Arteta admits Lewis-Skelly injury concern
Arsenal boss Arteta admits Lewis-Skelly injury concernAction Plus
Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly requires an assessment of his knee this week.

The youngster had to come off against Aston Villa last Saturday, unable to finish the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 18-year-old felt discomfort when he was training on Tuesday as well, which has led to the need for more tests.

“I am not sure (if Lewis-Skelly will be fit to face Wolves on Saturday),” said manager Mikel Arteta.

“He jarred his knee in the game against Villa and he thought it was okay when he finished the game.

“The next day it wasn’t bad and then yesterday he wasn’t feeling right, and so he started the session and he wasn’t feeling good.

“So, we need some more tests tomorrow. Hopefully it is nothing big, but the games are coming very fast.”

Asked if Lewis-Skelly needs a scan, Arteta added: “Yeah, we need to (do that).”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLewis-Skelly MylesArsenalAston VillaWolves
Related Articles
Don Goodman exclusive: Wolves fighting Ipswich to beat drop; Kilman sale has hurt
Forest launching bid for Wolves striker Cunha
Carragher gives three strong reasons why Arteta's Arsenal won't win the title