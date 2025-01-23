Arsenal boss Arteta admits Lewis-Skelly injury concern

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly requires an assessment of his knee this week.

The youngster had to come off against Aston Villa last Saturday, unable to finish the game.

The 18-year-old felt discomfort when he was training on Tuesday as well, which has led to the need for more tests.

“I am not sure (if Lewis-Skelly will be fit to face Wolves on Saturday),” said manager Mikel Arteta.

“He jarred his knee in the game against Villa and he thought it was okay when he finished the game.

“The next day it wasn’t bad and then yesterday he wasn’t feeling right, and so he started the session and he wasn’t feeling good.

“So, we need some more tests tomorrow. Hopefully it is nothing big, but the games are coming very fast.”

Asked if Lewis-Skelly needs a scan, Arteta added: “Yeah, we need to (do that).”