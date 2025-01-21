Carragher gives three strong reasons why Arteta's Arsenal won't win the title

Carragher gives 3 strong reasons why Arteta's Arsenal won't win the title

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given three reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners are now six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have also game in hand after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show, Carragher stated why the North London side are unlikely to lift the title.

"I'll give you three reasons (why Arsenal can't win the league),” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football show. "They had (Marc) Overmars, (Nicolas) Anelka and Dennis Bergkamp

"This team, at the moment, is playing with Martinelli, Trossard and Havertz, it's not enough."