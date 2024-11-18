Arsenal boost as FIVE senior players due for return

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Premier League title challengers Arsenal may be strengthened after the international break.

The Gunners had a lot of injuries in key positions in the early part of this season.

As a result, they are adrift of Liverpool and Manchester City in the title race and playing catch up.

Per football.london, Arsenal will be boosted by as many as five players returning to action.

Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Riccardo Calafiori may all be fit.

Arsenal will be without Ben White for some time, as he had surgery on a small knee injury.

