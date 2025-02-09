Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid

Arsenal boost as Arteta seeks to fast-track White return

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boost as Arteta seeks to fast-track White return
Arsenal boost as Arteta seeks to fast-track White returnAction Plus
Arsenal defender Ben White has joined senior training in Dubai.

The fit-again defender is now back in full-scale training with the squad in Dubai.

Advertisement
Advertisement

White could now be rushed back by manager Mikel Arteta for Saturday's clash with Leicester City.

Arsenal have been in Dubai since Thursday and will be back in London on Tuesday.

White hasn't been seen on the pitch since November 10 due to a knee injury, which saw him go under the knife. However, he is now fully fit and back in training under Arteta's orders.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWhite BenArsenalLeicester
Related Articles
Man Utd, Arsenal keeping tabs on Sunderland attacker Bellingham
White, Saka to join Arsenal Dubai camp
PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFERS (JANUARY '25): Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal yet to act