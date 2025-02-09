Arsenal boost as Arteta seeks to fast-track White return

Arsenal defender Ben White has joined senior training in Dubai.

The fit-again defender is now back in full-scale training with the squad in Dubai.

White could now be rushed back by manager Mikel Arteta for Saturday's clash with Leicester City.

Arsenal have been in Dubai since Thursday and will be back in London on Tuesday.

White hasn't been seen on the pitch since November 10 due to a knee injury, which saw him go under the knife. However, he is now fully fit and back in training under Arteta's orders.