Arsenal attacker Trossard changes agents

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard has split from his agent.

With less than a year to run on his current contract, Trossard has left agent Josy Comhair to join management company DH Sports and Entertainment Agency.

Advertisement Advertisement

The decision comes as talks over a contract extension with Arsenal stalls.

Trossard has resisted interest from the Saudi Pro League over the past year, while he is also interesting Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Now 30, the Belgium international has been largely used by manager Mikel Arteta as an impact player off the bench.