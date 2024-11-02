Tribal Football
Arsenal attacker Martinelli: Futsal background key to my game

Paul Vegas
Arsenal attacker Martinelli: Futsal background key to my game
Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli credits a background in futsal for his dribbling ability.

Martinelli is well known for his skill on the ball and ability to beat players on-one-on.

He told arsenal.com: “Futsal was really important in my growth in football. You play in a smaller pitch or court and you have to think quicker. How you control the ball is different. You don’t have much space so it helps you a lot.

“It’s really quick. When you’re in the game, you don’t think much. It’s just instinct. Think something and you do it. I can’t tell what I do because it’s something that comes from my mind in the game and, when I see the opposite player, it’s not just A to B to C. It’s different depending on the other players as well. It’s never the same.

“I’m always thinking that he’s going to take the full back on and cross the ball to me or create a chance for the team, so I’m always ready for the rebound.”

