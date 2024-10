Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli missed Brazil's World Cup qualifying win against Peru last night.

Martinelli was absent due to a calf injury.

The Brazilian FA have confirmed he was suffering with a small muscle edema after undergoing a scan on Monday.

Arsenal were in contact with the Brazilian FA after Martinelli’s injury.

The winger is flying back to London today with Arsenal teammate Gabriel Magalhaes and will undergo further tests upon his return.