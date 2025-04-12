Arteta insists Arsenal weren’t distracted against Brentford

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted his team were not distracted by their upcoming Champions League showdown with Real Madrid following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brentford.

The Gunners needed a victory at the Emirates Stadium to boost their title hopes, but Thomas Partey's opener was cancelled out by Yoane Wissa in the 74th minute.

"The way the feeling was with the players, certainly not. To prepare well you have to play as well as possible and win the next game," Arteta told the media.

"We are disappointed with the result. We had full control of the game and conceded a very poor goal. It was not good enough and when you don't do what you have to do against this team, you concede a goal.

"The attitude, if you see at the end we have to play with 10 men and we had two big opportunities to score, you cannot say it is about energy.

"We play every three days and are used to it, so there is not an excuse of energy."

If Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield on Sunday, and if Arsenal lose at Ipswich Town on April 20th, Arne Slot's men will be crowned champions if they secure a win at Leicester later that same day.