Arsenal attacker Havertz lands new Germany role
Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich will succeed Ilkay Gundogan as Germany captain.

That is the view of the national team's coach Julian Nagelsmann, who announced his decision on Monday.

The 33-year-old Gundogan, who retired after Euro 2024 from international duty, recently moved back to club side Manchester City from Barcelona.

"The captain places the team's opinion with the coaching team. He was the logical successor. He leads the way with his mentality," Nagelsmann told reporters.

"We have a very good mix with these three players," Nagelsmann added, after naming Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz and Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger as his vice-captains.

