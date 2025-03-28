Arsenal are "still working" on Zubimendi deal despite Real Madrid interest

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are still working on a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have long been interested in signing Zubimendi, and at one stage, they appeared to be leading the race for his signature which is desired by several top sides. However, reported transfer interest from Real Madrid has heightened tensions and reports suggest that Arsenal are working tirelessly to get the deal complete.

Advertisement Advertisement

Romano spoke on GIVEMESPORT‘s “Market Madness” podcast about how the deal is being worked on even if clubs such as Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen are interested.

“The conversation is ongoing for Zubimendi and Arsenal. Then we know what happened one year ago with Liverpool, he had a possibility to go to Liverpool, and he decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

“So Arsenal are (being) very careful until the end of the story, but they remain interested in the player. And then there are these links about Real Madrid. I think these links are because of Xabi Alonso.

“Xabi Alonso is a big fan of Zubimendi. One year ago when Alonso was close to joining Bayern and then he decided to stay at Leverkusen, he already told Bayern at some point about his appreciation for Zubimendi.

“So, imagining how much he likes the player, I think this is why we have many rumours about Real Madrid – because eventually, if Alonso will be the new Real Madrid coach, that could be a possibility. But at this stage, Arsenal are still working on the deal.”

The 26-year-old looks increasingly likely to leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season but as interest grows from elsewhere manager Mikel Arteta may have to look at alternatives this summer in what will be a midfield rebuild ahead of the new season.