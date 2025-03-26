Arsenal dealt major blow in race to sign Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is reportedly more likely to join Real Madrid than Arsenal in the summer, with the Spanish giants 'putting pressure' on the midfielder.

According to Spanish outlet El Partidazo by COPE, Real Madrid are determined to secure the 26-year-old’s signature in the upcoming transfer window.

Real Madrid view the central midfielder as the ideal candidate to bolster their midfielder given his ability to control the tempo of the game.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Zubimendi, and were reported to have agreed a deal to sign him in January.

The midfielder is yet to make a decision regarding his future, but will have plenty of options once the summer rolls around.