Arsenal announce surgery scheduled for Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have confirmed Gabriel Jesus has suffered an ACL injury.

The Brazil striker was forced off during Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

After fresh scans, the Gunners announced on Tuesday: "Further to being substituted during our match with Manchester United on Sunday, Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, scans and specialist reviews which have confirmed that he has sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

"Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.

"We will continue to keep everyone updated with Gabby’s recovery, with everyone at the club fully focused on supporting Gabby to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."